The story appears on
Page A11
October 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 released on bail in UK over bodies in truck
Three suspects arrested in Britain over the deaths of 39 people found in a refrigerated truck have been released on bail, police said yesterday.
They are a man and woman, both 38, from Warrington in northwest England, and a 46-year-old Northern Irishman who had been held at Stansted Airport.
The three were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.
A 25-year-old from Northern Ireland, the driver who also faces charges of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering, will appear in court today.
Another Northern Irishman was arrested in Dublin on Saturday.
(AFP)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.