3 released on bail in UK over bodies in truck

Home » World

Three suspects arrested in Britain over the deaths of 39 people found in a refrigerated truck have been released on bail, police said yesterday.

They are a man and woman, both 38, from Warrington in northwest England, and a 46-year-old Northern Irishman who had been held at Stansted Airport.

The three were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

A 25-year-old from Northern Ireland, the driver who also faces charges of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering, will appear in court today.

Another Northern Irishman was arrested in Dublin on Saturday.

(AFP)