30 killed as monsoon rains lash South Korea

Home » World

Landslides and flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in South Korea killed at least 30 people and 12 are missing, officials said yesterday, warning of more downpours.

Torrential rain has wreaked havoc across the country since the beginning of the month, but nearly half the deaths occurred in the past three days, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Since Friday, more than 3,700 people have been displaced from their homes after flooding in the country’s hardest-hit southern region.

In all, nearly 6,000 people have been evacuated across the country this month, with about 4,600 staying at temporary shelters.

Among the victims was a man in his 80s who was found dead after he was buried in a landslide with his tractor. A 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were killed after their home was swallowed by a landslide.

Authorities have issued landslide warnings for 24 regions. At least 667 landslides have been reported so far in August.

More heavy rain is expected to cause further damage in flood-hit areas as Typhoon Jangmi, the season’s fifth, is forecast to strike the southern region from today.

South Korea’s longest monsoon on record was 49 days in 2013. Forecasts predict this year’s monsoon may last longer.