5 held over Spain rape

Five French tourists have been arrested on suspicion of gang-raping a 20-year-old Norwegian woman in the Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm, Spanish police said yesterday.

Sexual violence has gained prominence as an issue in social and political campaigning in Spain in recent years, notably after five Spaniards calling themselves the “Wolf Pack” were accused of gang-raping a young woman at the San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016. Their initial light prison sentences sparked mass protests. Police said the five suspects, all male, were aged 18 and 19.