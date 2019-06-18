The story appears on
Page A9
June 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
8 killed in sea disaster
Eight people were killed yesterday after a dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s western coast, the state-run Anadolu news agency said, adding that 31 others was rescued. Search and rescue operations were launched by the coast guard to reach the passengers of the boat, which sunk off the coast of the Bodrum district in the Mugla province, Anadolu said. It said the operations, carried out with two boats, a diving team and a helicopter from the coast guard, found the bodies of eight people from the boat, which was carrying 40 migrants in total.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.