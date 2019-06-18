8 killed in sea disaster

Home » World

Eight people were killed yesterday after a dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s western coast, the state-run Anadolu news agency said, adding that 31 others was rescued. Search and rescue operations were launched by the coast guard to reach the passengers of the boat, which sunk off the coast of the Bodrum district in the Mugla province, Anadolu said. It said the operations, carried out with two boats, a diving team and a helicopter from the coast guard, found the bodies of eight people from the boat, which was carrying 40 migrants in total.