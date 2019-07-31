Afghan war’s civilian toll

Home » World

At least 3,812 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first half of 2019 in the war against militant groups, including a big increase in the number of casualties caused by government and foreign forces, the United Nations said yesterday.

The war has raged on despite the diplomatic efforts, forcing civilians to live under the constant threat of being targeted by militants, being caught in ground fighting, or becoming victims of airstrikes by Afghan and foreign forces.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in its latest report ground raids and clashes caused the most civilian casualties, followed by bomb attacks and airstrikes.

Taliban and Islamic State fighters killed 531 Afghans and wounded 1,437 between January 1 and June 30. The hardline Islamist groups deliberately targeted 985 civilians, including government officials, tribal elders, aid workers and religious scholars, UNAMA said.

It said pro-government forces killed 717 Afghans and wounded 680 in the six months to June 30, a 31 percent increase from a year earlier. At least 144 women and 327 children were killed and more than 1,000 wounded. Airstrikes caused 519 civilian casualties, 150 of whom were children.

“Parties to the conflict may give differing explanations for recent trends, each designed to justify their own military tactics,” UNAMA human rights chief Richard Bennett said.