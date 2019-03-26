Africa storm survivors face ‘time bomb’

Home » World

The Red Cross warned yesterday that survivors of a powerful cyclone that pummeled southern Africa face “a ticking bomb” of disease.

Cyclone Idai smashed into Mozambique’s coast, unleashing hurricane-force wind and rain that flooded swathes of the country before battering eastern Zimbabwe, killing 706 people across the two nations.

The head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Elhadj As Sy said “we are sitting on a ticking bomb” as he called for renewed efforts to address the worsening health situation.

As roads reopen, the full scale of the humanitarian crisis has been revealed for the first time since the storm struck on March 15.

More than 2 million people have been affected in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi where the storm started as a tropical depression causing flooding which killed 60. Hundreds are still missing.

“We’ve got 30 missions flying today and some going by road so we can really deliver volume,” said Sebastian Rhodes Stampa from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“We are packing food and shelter now — they will go out tomorrow both north and south. It will now be much faster to deliver aid.”