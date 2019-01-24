The story appears on
January 24, 2019
After 5 years, Thailand gets an election
Thailand will hold a general election on March 24, authorities said yesterday, the first national poll since a 2014 coup knocked out the civilian government of Yingluck Shinawatra.
“March 24 will be the election day,” Election Commission head Ittiporn Boonpracong told reporters, hours after the publication of a decree signed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn empowered the his agency to give a date.
Thailand’s history is pockmarked by coups, short-lived civilian governments and political crises. The poll date is set to ignite campaign season in a country where colorful and boisterous political rallies have often tipped into deadly violence.
The office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for an “environment of orderliness, civility and unity.”
An array of new parties — including some aligned to the military, others to the still powerful Shinawatra family — have already begun meetings and recruitment as a blizzard of names are tossed up as likely future prime ministers.
Those include Prayut, who has touring the country as he rebrands himself from a gruff man-in-khaki to an avuncular civilian leader with a common touch.
