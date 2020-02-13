Air pollution costs planet trillions

Home » World

The global cost of air pollution caused by fossil fuels is US$8 billion a day, or roughly 3.3 percent of the world’s GDP, an environmental research group said yesterday.

The findings from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and Greenpeace Southeast Asia are the first to assess the global cost of air pollution specifically from burning oil, gas and coal.

The new figure is in line with World Health Organization estimates of 4.2 million deaths per year linked to air pollution, mostly heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections in children.

“Air pollution from fossil fuels is a threat to our health and our economies that takes millions of lives and costs us trillions of dollars,” said Minwoo Son, clean air campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia.

The global cost for 2018 was US$2.9 trillion, the report estimated.

“But this is a problem we know how to solve: by transitioning to renewable energy sources, phasing out diesel and petrol cars, and building public transport.”

The 44-page report breaks down the global burden of fossil-fuel-driven air pollution ­— measured in economic costs and premature deaths — by type of pollutant and by country.

By far the most costly pollutant is microscopic fine particulate matter, which accounts for more than two trillion dollars per year in damages.