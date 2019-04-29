Americn states stick a pin in ‘balloon memorials’

Home » World

The tradition of releasing balloons at weddings, birthdays and memorials may soon get deflated by lawmakers in more than half a dozen US states.

Critics say the helium-filled balloons pollute the environment and threaten birds and other wildlife when they fall to earth.

“People don’t really realize that it’s littering. That’s why we want to bring attention to this,” said state lawmaker Lydia Blume, who’s supporting a balloon bill in Maine. “It’s a common sense thing.”

Nationwide, there’s a growing awareness of the problem, and it has energized legislation in state governments. Bills to limit the release of large numbers of balloons are being aired in legislatures in Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, in addition to Maine, said Jennifer Schultz of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Texas is also considering a study on windblown and waterborne litter that would include helium balloons, she said. A similar proposal was terminated while in committee in Kentucky.

These states would join California, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia — all of which have laws that ban or restrict launches. California’s law applies only to foil balloons, while Connecticut is considering a stricter law, said Danielle Vosburgh, an activist who helped launch a nonprofit organization, Balloons Blow.

Maine’s proposed ban took flight at a town meeting last month in Unity. Penny Sampson, chairwoman of the Select Board, said she had witnessed a couple of releases in person. Once was in 2000 when triplet boys died in a fire. Another time, balloons were released at the Wiscasset Raceway to memorialize someone who died.

“To pollute the environment and cause marine and wildlife issues is really not a good way to memorialize someone,” she said.