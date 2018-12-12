The story appears on
Page A11
December 12, 2018
Related News
Arc de Triomphe reopens
The Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees in Paris will reopen today after being covered in graffiti and ransacked during anti-government protests on December 1, the French monuments commission said.
The arc, commemorating France’s war dead, has been a focal point of the “yellow vest” protests against fuel tax increases and the soaring cost of living. The protesters managed to break into the monument where they smashed sculptures and display cases.
(AFP)
