Aussie first makes Google, Facebook pay up

Australia’s parliament yesterday voted to make Google and Facebook pay media companies for content in reforms countries such as Britain and Canada are looking to replicate.

The vote makes Australia the first nation where a government arbitrator can set the price tech giants pay if private talks fail.

The new law sets the stage for a dispute-handling process largely untested in corporate Australia, should negotiations between Big Tech and media companies fail. Its progress will be closely watched globally.

Both sides claimed victory after Australia offered Facebook some concessions.