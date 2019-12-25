Australian shoppers stampede

Home » World

A frantic scramble for gift promotions left a dozen people injured in an Australian mall yesterday, after hundreds of balloons with prizes inside were dropped on Christmas shoppers gathered below.

Around 150 people jostled for prime position as two massive bags full of balloons hovered overhead in the shopping center in Sydney’s west. When they were opened at midnight the crowd surged forward. “People were screaming at each other, telling each other to get off them,” witness Christie Trawan Budi said.

Twelve people were treated for minor injuries, with five taken to hospital.

(AFP)