The story appears on
Page A8
September 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Azerbaijan, Armenia set for war
Armenia yesterday declared martial law and general mobilization in response to the escalation of clashes along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region with Azerbaijan.
“At the decision of the government, martial law and general mobilization is being declared in the Republic of Armenia.
“I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his social media platform on Sunday.
He said the decision will be effective after official publication.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said yesterday that it had shot down two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said it is launching a counter-offensive in the region.
Azerbaijan’s state news agency Azertac reported that Armenia’s 12 air-defense missile systems were destroyed while one military helicopter of Azerbaijan was shot down during the clashes. No deaths were reported among the crew.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.