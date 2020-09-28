Advanced Search

September 28, 2020

Azerbaijan, Armenia set for war

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 September 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Armenia yesterday declared martial law and general mobilization in response to the escalation of clashes along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region with Azerbaijan.

“At the decision of the government, martial law and general mobilization is being declared in the Republic of Armenia.

“I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his social media platform on Sunday.

He said the decision will be effective after official publication.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said yesterday that it had shot down two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said it is launching a counter-offensive in the region.

Azerbaijan’s state news agency Azertac reported that Armenia’s 12 air-defense missile systems were destroyed while one military helicopter of Azerbaijan was shot down during the clashes. No deaths were reported among the crew.

World
