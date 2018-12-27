Backing for positive DPRK-SK interaction

Home » World

CHINA has voiced support for the current momentum of positive interaction between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea.

According to reports, the South Korean Defense Ministry has decided to delete content that frames the DPRK government and the DPRK army as an enemy from a defense white paper that will be released in January.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China supported the two sides consolidating mutual trust.

Recently with the joint efforts of the DPRK and South Korea, both sides actively implemented the consensus reached by their leaders, and the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration and the Pyongyang Declaration, advanced reconciliation and cooperation, and achieved a host of positive outcomes, Hua said.

“We believe that this will help the continuous advancement of the political settlement process of the Peninsula issue, and conforms to the common interests of the two sides on the peninsula and countries in the region,” Hua said.