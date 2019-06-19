The story appears on
Page A11
June 19, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Balkan nations’ EU talks stall
A majority of EU governments led by Italy sought yesterday to make good on a promise to open EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, which face further delays to their hopes of joining the bloc from northern Europe.
Europe ministers met in Luxembourg almost a year to the day since they unexpectedly postponed a decision to open talks with the two countries and cast doubt on the EU’s Balkan strategy.
“We need to keep up the momentum,” George Ciamba, Romania’s European affairs minister, said. Italy’s Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said there needed to be a final agreement.
Despite a European Commission recommendation on May 29 for North Macedonia and Albania to start talks, Germany’s parliament has pushed back any decision until September and the Dutch lower house has rejected opening negotiations with Albania.
France has also shown reluctance, calling for the EU to sort out its own internal problems before admitting new members.
EU diplomats said that anti-immigration sentiment in northern Europe lessened appetite in Paris, Berlin and The Hague, while in a further complication, Cyprus has threatened to veto any agreement unless the EU confronts Turkey over drilling in their territorial waters in the Mediterranean.
Issues raised by Cyprus “have nothing to do with the enlargement,” Moavero said.
“The open issues are mostly linked to the vote in the German parliament which has been postponed to after summer.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.