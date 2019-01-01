Bangladesh PM rejects demand for fresh elections

Home » World

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday rejected calls for a new vote after being declared landslide winner in an election that the opposition called “farcical” and rigged.

Hasina’s ruling Awami League party and its allies won 288 seats in the 300-seat parliament, with the main opposition securing only six seats.

Hasina, who secured a record fourth term, swept aside opposition protests over clashes between rival supporters that left at least 17 dead and allegations of ballot box stuffing and intimidation.

“The election was totally free and independent. There is no doubt about it,” the 71-year-old Hasina said.

“I have nothing to hide. Whatever I do I do it for the country. My conscience is clear,” she added in comments to reporters.

Hasina insisted she had no desire “to remain in power” and that voters had backed her party because of Bangladesh’s economic growth during her decade of rule.

The opposition alliance led by the Bangladesh National Party said it had been the target of a crackdown for months leading up to Sunday’s poll and called for a rerun.

“We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible,” alliance leader Kamal Hossain told reporters.

Election authorities said they had not received a single complaint against the vote.

Hasina has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the South Asian nation and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing a military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar.

But critics accuse her of authoritarianism. Arch-rival and BNP leader Khaleda Zia was jailed for 17 years this year on graft charges that her party said were politically motivated.

Deadly violence that blighted the election campaign spilled over into voting day, even though authorities deployed 600,000 security forces across the country.

Thirteen people were killed in clashes between Awami League and BNP supporters, police said. Three people were shot and killed by police who said they were protecting polling booths. An auxiliary police member was also killed by armed opposition activists, according to officials.

Police have now confirmed 21 deaths during the election campaign and voting day.