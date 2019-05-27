Bar shooting injures 10

Home » World

At least two gunmen fired into a crowd outside a bar in New Jersey’s capital city, wounding 10 people but the motive for the shooting remains unknown, authorities said. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a vehicle pulled up to the corner outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar in Trenton at about 12:25am on Saturday and then the shooters fired more than 30 shots before fleeing. Five men and five women were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.