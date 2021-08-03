Belarus athlete who refused to return accepted by Poland

Home » World

A BELARUSIAN athlete who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo yesterday, a day after refusing her team’s orders to board a flight home from the Olympic Games, has been granted a humanitarian visa by Poland.

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya plans to leave for Poland in the coming days, a Polish deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, said. She is “safe and in good condition” after walking into the embassy yesterday morning, he said.

Another deputy foreign minister, Pawel Jablonski, said: “I can confirm that we have issued a humanitarian visa. I can confirm that we will provide all necessary support in Poland if she wishes to use it.”

Tsimanouskaya, 24, had been due to compete in the women’s 200 meter heats yesterday but she said that on Sunday she was taken to the airport to board a Turkish Airlines flight.

Tsimanouskay claimed that the Belarusian Olympic Committee had forced her to leave the Tokyo Olympics after criticizing national coaches on Instagram. She refused to board the flight, saying: “I will not return to Belarus.”

“I ask the International Olympic Committee to help me, I have been pressured, and they are trying to get me out of the country without my consent,” Tsimanouskaya said in a video filmed from the airport.

The athlete pulled up in front of the Polish embassy in an unmarked silver van about 5pm. She stepped out with her official team luggage, and greeted two officials before entering the premises.

Her husband, Arseni Zhdanevich, will join her in Poland, a Warsaw-based Belarusian opposition politician said.

“Thanks to the support of the Belarusian Athletes’ Solidarity Foundation, (her) husband is in Kiev and he will join Krystsina,” Pavel Latushko said.