Biden’s Georgia win contested

US President Donald Trump’s campaign requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race on Saturday, a day after state officials certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state, as Trump’s legal team presses forward with attacks alleging widespread fraud without proof.

Georgia’s results showed Biden beating Trump by 0.25 percent. State law allows a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than 0.5 percent.

State’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp formalized the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors.

The Trump campaign asked the secretary of state for a recount in an election dogged by unfounded accusations of fraud.