August 1, 2019

Blogger murder

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 August 1, 2019 | Print Edition

Russian police have arrested a man suspected of murdering a popular lifestyle blogger and model whose body was found in a suitcase in her apartment in Moscow. Ekaterina Karaglanova’s landlord found the 24-year-old’s body at a rented apartment on Saturday. She had been stabbed. Karaglanova ran a travel, fashion and lifestyle blog on Instagram and had more than 80,000 followers. It is reported that the man was an acquaintance who had grown jealous after learning Karaglanova planned to go on holiday with another man.

