Body in forest

Home » World

Malaysian rescuers yesterday found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing more than a week ago, police said.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said officials were in the process of determining whether the body is Nora Anne Quoirin, who was reported missing by her family from the Dusun eco-resort on August 4. Police believe the teen, who has learning and physical disabilities, climbed out through an open window. Her parents suspect foul play.