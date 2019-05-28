Brazil jail riots kill 15

The story appears on
Page A9
May 28, 2019
Clashes between inmates killed 15 people at a jail in Amazonas state in northern Brazil on Sunday, the regional prison authority said. The clashes broke out around 11am during visiting hours at the facility, located some 28 kilometers from state capital Manaus. “It was a fight between the inmates. There had never been deaths during the visits,” Colonel Marcos Vinicius Almeida told media. Some of the inmates were stabbed with sharpened toothbrushes, while others had been strangled.
