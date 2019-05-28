Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

May 28, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Brazil jail riots kill 15

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 May 28, 2019 | Print Edition

Clashes between inmates killed 15 people at a jail in Amazonas state in northern Brazil on Sunday, the regional prison authority said. The clashes broke out around 11am during visiting hours at the facility, located some 28 kilometers from state capital Manaus. “It was a fight between the inmates. There had never been deaths during the visits,” Colonel Marcos Vinicius Almeida told media. Some of the inmates were stabbed with sharpened toothbrushes, while others had been strangled.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿