Britain to ration virus tests

Home » World

The British government plans to ration coronavirus testing, giving priority to health workers and home-care staff after widespread reports that people around the country were unable to schedule tests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday faced questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons and before a key committee amid the outcry over the shortage of testing.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the government is in the process of drawing up a new priority list for testing, suggesting that students and their families could be next in line after the National Health Service and social care.