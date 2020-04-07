British PM in hospital but ‘still in charge’

Home » World

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing hospital tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government said he was in good spirits and still in charge.

Johnson, who had been isolating in Downing Street after testing positive for the virus last month, was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday night.

His office and ministers said Johnson continued to run the government, that the prime minister was doing well and that he would undergo “routine tests” as a precaution.

“On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” Johnson said on Twitter.

“I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister had a comfortable night in the hospital and under observation. He described Johnson’s symptoms as “persistent.” These included a high temperature and a cough.

The spokesman urged caution about media reports that Johnson was receiving oxygen treatment but refused to answer directly if he had pneumonia.

On March 27, Johnson became the first leader of a major power to announce that he had tested positive. The 55-year-old went into isolation at an apartment in Downing Street.

It was not clear how an ill prime minister could lead the government’s emergency response to the outbreak from a hospital. With only an unwieldy collection of sometimes ancient and contradictory precedents to go by, there is no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, chaired the government’s emergency COVID-19 meeting yesterday.

Doctors said a person of Johnson’s age with COVID-19 symptoms after 10 days was likely to be assessed for their oxygen levels, lung, liver and kidney functions, and undergo an electrocardiogram heart check.

“Clearly the prime minister is finding it difficult to shake this thing off,” said Jonathan Ball, Professor of Molecular Virology at Nottingham University. “What it does show is how difficult it is to predict how this infection will develop, and whilst most people will experience nothing more than an annoying cold, for others this can develop into a serious and sometimes life-threatening disease.”

Health officials said on Sunday the British death toll from the coronavirus had risen by 621 to 4,934.