The story appears on
Page A12
July 28, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Brits to fix Lebanese treasures
The British Museum will restore eight ancient glass artifacts damaged in last year’s Beirut port explosion, the London cultural institution said yesterday.
The glass vessels were shattered after 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port caused a blast that devastated the city on August 4.
Workers will piece together hundreds of glass fragments at the British Museum’s conservation laboratories in London with funding from The European Fine Art Foundation.
“These objects hold immense historical, artistic and cultural significance. Their return to their rightful form is a powerful symbol of healing and resilience after disaster,” said TEFAF chairman Hidde van Seggelen.
The artifacts were held in a case displaying 74 Roman, Byzantine and Islamic-era glass vessels in the American University of Beirut’s Archaeological Museum, located 3.2 kilometers from the blast.
The explosion caused them to shatter into hundreds of pieces, which mixed with broken glass from cabinets and windows.
