Canada slammed for motion on Uygurs

CHINA said yesterday that it condemned and rejected Canada’s parliament passing a non-binding motion saying China’s treatment of Uygurs is “genocide.”

China has lodged stern representations with Canada, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.

Wang reiterated that the nature of Xinjiang-related issues is about combating violent terrorism and extremism.

He noted the Uygur population in Xinjiang rose from 10.17 million to 12.72 million from 2010 to 2018 and the region enjoyed social stability and sound development for four years without any terrorist case.

“These basic facts show that there has never been so-called genocide,” Wang stressed, adding that the so-called “genocide” in Xinjiang is a completely false allegation and a malicious farce fabricated and hyped up by certain anti-China forces, aiming to smear China.

He also said China strongly condemns the politicization of the Olympics by Canada’s parliament, urging it to end prejudice.

The spokesperson pointed out the majority of Canadian MPs who support the above motion have never been to Xinjiang or even to China. “They have been engaged in political manipulation on Xinjiang-related issues under the pretext of human rights.”

Wang urged these politicians to respect the facts and not to put domestic political battles or even the selfish interests of one party above the general situation of China-Canada relations.

Noting Xinjiang affairs are China’s internal affairs that allows no interference by the Canadian side, Wang said China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests and will take a firm and strong response to those actions that harmed China’s interests.

Separately, during an address to the UN human rights Council in Geneva, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UN must be given urgent and unfettered access to Xinjiang to investigate reports of abuses in the region. In response, Wang urged the UK to respect facts, stop making wrong remarks on Xinjiang affairs, and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.