China, Nicaragua resume diplomatic ties

CHINA and Nicaragua on Friday signed the joint communique in Tianjin on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua.

According to the communique, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua, in keeping with the interests and desires of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and resume diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communique.

The two governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, the communique said.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, it said.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua shall sever “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The government of the People’s Republic of China appreciates this position of the government of the Republic of Nicaragua, the communique said.

The communique was signed by Ma Zhaoxu, Chinese vice foreign minister, and Laureano Ortega Murillo, a representative from the government of Nicaragua.

Ma pointed out that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm of international relations and a universal consensus of the international community. The government of Nicaragua has made a political decision to recognize and promise to abide by the one-China principle and resume diplomatic relations with China without any preconditions.

“It is in full compliance with the fundamental and long-term interests of Nicaragua and its people. It once again fully proves that adhering to the one-China principle is a correct choice that conforms to international justice and the trend of the times,” Ma said, adding that the one-China principle is an overriding trend of the times with popular support.

Noting that a new chapter has opened in China-Nicaragua relations, Ma said China stands ready to develop cooperation in various fields on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, so as to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

The vice foreign minister said China supports Nicaragua’s fight against the pandemic, and is willing to actively promote extensive cooperation between the two countries on the economy and people’s livelihood, social development, infrastructure, and trade and investment.