China keeps Taliban contacts open

Home » World

China maintains contact and communication with the Taliban and other parties on the basis of full respect for the sovereignty of Afghanistan and the will of all parties, and it encourages and hopes the Afghan Taliban can follow through on its positive statements, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

After changes in Afghanistan recently, the leaders and the spokesperson of the Taliban have said the Taliban will resolve problems the people face, meet people’s aspirations and stay committed to forming an open and inclusive Islamic government.