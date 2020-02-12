China refutes cyber theft accusation

Home » World

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson yesterday denied China has ever engaged in the cyber theft of trade secrets.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang responded to indictments of four members of the Chinese military made by the United States government for allegedly breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit-reporting agency.

Geng said the Chinese government’s position on cybersecurity is consistent and clear.

“We firmly oppose and combat cyber attacks of any kind. China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity,” he said.

Geng added it has long been an open secret that relevant departments in the United States, in violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, have engaged in large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyber stealing, surveillance activities and spying on foreign governments, institutions, enterprises, universities and individuals, including allies.

“From the case of WikiLeaks to Edward Snowden, the US hypocrisy and double standard on cybersecurity has been fully revealed,” he said. “China is also a victim of this. We have lodged stern representations to the United States and asked it to provide explanations and immediately stop such activities.”