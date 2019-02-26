‘Chinese’ filmmakers take home 2 awards

Home » World

China-originated filmmakers made a splash at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, as they emerged from strong competition to take home two honors.

Three Chinese-American directors were nominated for their movies for best documentary feature. The award went to husband-and-wife filmmaking duo Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi for “Free Solo.”

“Free Solo” is a movie filled with human emotions, death-defying stakes and nail-biting tension. It follows elite rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts an unassisted ascent up the El Capitan vertical rock formation at the Yosemite National Park without ropes.

Along with Honnold’s physical training, the film traces his deepening personal relationship with his girlfriend. With its vertiginous climbing footage, the film becomes a powerful exploration of personal focus and ambition while making space for emotional, intimate connections.

Chin and Vasarhelyi are the first married couple of Asian descent ever nominated for Oscars together.

‘Minding the Gap’

“Minding the Gap,” which lost to “Free Solo” in this category, was also directed by a Chinese-American director, Liu Bing.

The film follows three young men who bond together to escape their volatile families in a small, Rust Belt town in the US Midwest. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.

Liu moved from China to Rockford, Illinois, with his mother at 8.

The other Oscar award claimed by a China-originated filmmaker was best animated short, which went to China-born Canadian writer and director Domee Shi for her Pixar short “Bao.”

“Bao” explores the life of a Chinese immigrant mom living in Toronto with her inattentive husband and struggling to cope with loneliness after her beloved son flies the nest.

Shi is the first woman and first China-originated writer and director of a Pixar short.

“To all the nerdy girls out there who hide behind their sketchbooks, don’t be afraid to tell your stories to the world,” Shi told the audience.