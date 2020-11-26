Christmas cheer for Britain, France

Home » World

Britain and France on Tuesday announced their intention to ease coronavirus restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, as a second wave of COVID-19 infections subsides following weeks of lockdowns in Europe.

British authorities gave the green light on Tuesday to holiday reunions, relaxing restrictions on social mixing over Christmas and offering arriving international travelers a way to cut short quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19.

The UK government and administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland struck a deal that will ease limits on travel and socializing over the festive period so that friends and families can get together.

Over the five days between December 23 and 27, up to three households can form a “Christmas bubble” and members can move freely between them.

People are currently barred from visiting members of other households in much of the UK.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the agreement “will offer hope for families and friends who have made many sacrifices over this difficult year.”

Government scientific advisers have signed off on the holiday plan, although scientists have warned it will likely lead to an increase in coronavirus infections.

Under the new rules, passengers from places not on the government’s travel corridor list can reduce the 14-day quarantine period by paying for a test from a private firm on or after day 5 of their arrival at a potential cost of around 100 pounds (US$133).

The change only applies in England. Travelers arriving in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales must still self-isolate for 14 days.

The UK recorded another 11,299 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the lowest level since early October. But virus-related deaths remain high and another 608 were reported on Tuesday. However, Tuesday’s figures have invariably been higher during the pandemic because of weekend reporting lag effects.

France will start easing its COVID-19 lockdown this weekend so that by Christmas, shops, theaters and cinemas will reopen and people will be able to spend the holiday with their families, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said the worst of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in France was over, but that restaurants, cafes and bars would have to stay shut until January 20 to avoid triggering a third wave.

“We must do everything to avoid a third wave, do everything to avoid a third lockdown,” Macron said.

Positive trends including a decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections, combined with pressure from business lobbies who say they are facing financial ruin, have led to calls to start loosening the lockdown as soon as possible.

In mid-December, the lockdown will be lifted if the number of new cases has fallen to around 5,000 a day, Macron said, but a curfew would be imposed from 9pm.

France registered over 9,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and crossed the 50,000 deaths milestone.

Many French likely let out a sigh of relief as Macron said people will be free to travel across the country to see their loved ones during the end-of-year holiday and leave home to socialize on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, despite the 9pm curfew around these dates.

No public gatherings will be allowed these evenings and ski resorts won’t reopen before January.

“The Christmas holidays won’t be the same as before, that’s for sure,” Macron said.