Christmas mass canceled at Notre-Dame

Notre-Dame cathedral will fail to hold a Christmas mass for the first time since 1803, French officials said on Saturday, as workers continue to repair and rebuild it eight months after a devastating fire.

Midnight mass will still be celebrated on Christmas Eve by rector Patrick Chauvet but at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the River Seine, was ravaged by fire on April 15.