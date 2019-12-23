Advanced Search

December 23, 2019

Christmas mass canceled at Notre-Dame

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 December 23, 2019 | Print Edition

Notre-Dame cathedral will fail to hold a Christmas mass for the first time since 1803, French officials said on Saturday, as workers continue to repair and rebuild it eight months after a devastating fire.

Midnight mass will still be celebrated on Christmas Eve by rector Patrick Chauvet but at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the River Seine, was ravaged by fire on April 15.

