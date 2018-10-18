Advanced Search

October 18, 2018

Confused, so are the cherry trees in Japan

Source: AFP | October 18, 2018

The delicate blossoms of the cherry tree might be synonymous with the onset of spring in Japan — except this year they’re also blooming in autumn.

Experts said the rare late blooms could be the result of this year’s unusual weather, including a particularly active typhoon season.

Weathernews, a meteorological company, said more than 300 people across Japan had reported cherry blossoms were blooming in their neighborhoods. Local media also spotted clusters of the famous pink and white blooms at several popular cherry blossom spots.

Hiroyuki Wada, a tree doctor at the Flower Association of Japan, said violent storms had stripped trees of their leaves, which usually release a chemical that inhibits blooming before spring.

A series of unusually warm days after typhoons could also have confused the plants into flowering.

Wada said the freak flowering should not affect the famous cherry blossom season.

World
