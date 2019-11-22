Corbyn outlines a ‘radical’ vision

Home » World

UK Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn unveiled his opposition party’s election manifesto yesterday, setting out his “radical” plans to transform Britain with public sector pay rises, higher taxes on companies and a sweeping nationalization of infrastructure.

Voters faces a stark choice at the December 12 election: Corbyn’s plan for a socialist Britain, including widespread nationalization and free public services, or Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s drive to deliver Brexit within months and build a “dynamic market economy.”

Speaking in the central English city of Birmingham, Corbyn launched his “green industrial revolution” plans saying only Labor could challenge the status quo, fighting for ordinary people against “bankers, billionaires and the establishment.”

“Labor’s manifesto is a manifesto for hope, that is what this document is — a manifesto that will bring real change,” Corbyn said. “A manifesto full of popular policies that the political establishment has blocked for a generation.”

Lagging in the polls, Corbyn hopes his message of change will drown out criticism of his Brexit stance, which even some in his party say lacks the clarity of Johnson’s vow to “get Brexit done.”

He will also hope to avoid comparisons with Labor’s most infamous attempt to sell Britons a socialist future — a 1983 manifesto described later by a then Labor lawmaker as “the longest suicide note in history,” which led to heavy defeat.

Both parties promised to end economic austerity and spend more money on public services ahead of the election, which will determine how, when and even whether Brexit happens.

Trying to combat criticism from Johnson’s Conservative Party over Labor’s spending plans, Corbyn said how Labor planned to pay for its platform, which also includes scrapping university fees and reducing the working week.

The manifesto showed an extra 82.9 billion pounds (US$107 billion) of spending, matched by 82.9 billion pounds of revenue-raising measures.

Most polls put the Conservative Party in front but few are able or willing to predict a victor in the election.

Labor could be in a position to form a minority government if Johnson’s Conservatives fall short of an outright majority in parliament and rivals are prepared to support Corbyn as prime minister.

But to implement its manifesto in full the party would likely need an even bigger turnaround in the election race to claim a majority of its own.

Held after three years of negotiations to leave the EU, the December election for the first time will show how far Brexit has torn traditional political allegiances apart and will test an electorate increasingly tired of voting.