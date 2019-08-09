Costly wrong number

Home » World

A Canadian man got more than he bargained for when he tried to call information — he got arrested. The 73-year-old resident of Chebogue, a town in Nova Scotia, inadvertently dialed the 911 emergency hotline when he intended to dial 411 for information. The man told operators he had misdialed but police responded anyway to check on him. That’s when they found 100 firearms — 94 long guns and six handguns. They were legally owned but improperly secured.