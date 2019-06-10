Country’s ‘dignity intact,’ says president

Home » World

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was reluctantly prepared to slap retaliatory tariffs on US goods if negotiators in Washington had failed to strike a deal, addressing a boisterous celebratory rally on Saturday in the border city of Tijuana.

The president’s comments came shortly after his Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told the rally that the country had emerged from the talks and avoided US tariffs on Mexico’s exports with its “dignity intact.”

“As chief representative of the Mexican state, I cannot permit that anyone attacks our economy or accept an unjust asymmetry unworthy of our government,” he said.

Lopez Obrador has said consistently that Mexico’s immigration policy will be guided by respect for human rights.

How that is integrated with the more proactive enforcement Mexico has promised Trump is yet to be seen.

“We ask for American people’s understanding because the migratory phenomenon doesn’t come from nowhere, it comes from the material needs and the insecurity in the Central American countries and in marginalized sectors and regions of Mexico, where there are human beings who need to set out on a pilgrimage to mitigate their hunger and their poverty or to save their lives.”

Tijuana residents at the rally said they supported the terms of the agreement. But residents just a block away expressed concern the deal could mean more asylum seekers having to wait in Tijuana and other Mexican border cities for the resolution of their cases in the U.S. That process can take months or even years.