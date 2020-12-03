The story appears on
December 3, 2020
Related News
Court blocks Trump on work visas
A US federal judge on Tuesday blocked rule changes ordered by President Donald Trump making it harder for people to get skilled-worker visas.
The US Chamber of Commerce, the Bay Area Council and others had sued the Department of Homeland Security arguing the changes rushed the restrictions without a proper public review.
Skilled-worker H1-B visas are precious to Silicon Valley tech firms hungry for engineers and other highly trained talent.
US District Court Judge Jeffrey White granted a motion to set aside two rules by the departments of Labor and Homeland Security that would have compeled companies to pay H1-B workers more and trimmed qualifying job types.
