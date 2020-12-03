Advanced Search

December 3, 2020

Court blocks Trump on work visas

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 December 3, 2020 | Print Edition

A US federal judge on Tuesday blocked rule changes ordered by President Donald Trump making it harder for people to get skilled-worker visas.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the Bay Area Council and others had sued the Department of Homeland Security arguing the changes rushed the restrictions without a proper public review.

Skilled-worker H1-B visas are precious to Silicon Valley tech firms hungry for engineers and other highly trained talent.

US District Court Judge Jeffrey White granted a motion to set aside two rules by the departments of Labor and Homeland Security that would have compeled companies to pay H1-B workers more and trimmed qualifying job types.

