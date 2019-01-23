Curtain raised on nominations for Oscars

Home » World

ALFONSO Cuaron’s “Roma,” an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp “The Favourite” yesterday moved into Oscars contention with 10 nominations each.

Popular musical romance “A Star Is Born” and Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” finished with eight nominations each, while superhero blockbuster “Black Panther” finished with seven.

The sweeping success of “Roma” is history-making for streaming giant Netflix, marking its first nomination for best picture, and also first in other top categories such as best director and best actress.

The black and white film snatched up nods for best supporting actress, best foreign film and a swirl of other nominations.

But “The Favourite” scored a bit of a surprise with its stellar haul.

While nominations for its trio of stars — Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz — were a near-lock, its flight to the top of the list was not.

“A Star Is Born,” the latest iteration of the classic musical romance, scored in most big categories, with nominations for three of the four acting prizes — Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and their co-star Sam Elliott.

In all, there are eight films vying for best picture: “Roma,” “The Favourite,” “A Star Is Born,” Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” satirical Dick Cheney biopic “Vice,” civil rights dramedy “Green Book” and “Black Panther.”

“Green Book” earned five Oscar nominations and moved up in the Academy Award conversation at the weekend when it won best film at the Producers Guild of America awards.

Twenty times out of 29, the PGA award winner has gone on to take the best picture Oscar, including “The Shape of Water” last year.

Last year, the awards season was marked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and the birth of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements against sexual misconduct and harassment in the workplace.

This year, multiple controversies are plaguing the Oscars.

In August, the Academy — under fire for being too elitist — announced it would add a “best popular film” award. But many saw the new category as a booby prize for blockbusters like “Black Panther” that would keep them out of contention for top honors. The plan was scrapped a month later.

Then actor-comedian Kevin Hart withdrew as Oscars host after homophobic tweets he had made years ago were publicized.

Of course, on Oscars night, the focus will revert to the nominees, and the red carpet glamor.

In the best actor category, Christian Bale looks to be the frontrunner for his uncanny portrayal of Cheney in “Vice.”

But Rami Malek’s Golden Globe win for his work as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” put him into the conversation. Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”) and Cooper (“Star”) are also contenders, with Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”) rounding out the field as a dark horse.

For best actress, Glenn Close’s momentum is soaring after her twin Globe and Critics’ Choice wins for “The Wife.”

But Gaga and Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Anne in “The Favourite,” are expected to give her a fight, along with breakout “Roma” star Yalitza Aparicio and dark house Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”).

“Roma” is the pre-emptive favorite for best foreign language film.