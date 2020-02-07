Advanced Search

February 7, 2020

Cut boosts share prices

Source: Agencies | 00:55 UTC+8 February 7, 2020 | Print Edition

China stocks continued to perform strongly yesterday as authorities announced a cut to tariffs on some US products next week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.72 percent to 2,866.51 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Component soared 2.87 percent. The ChiNext Component Index, meanwhile, posted a sharp rise of 3.74 percent to close above the 2,000-point level at 2,012.25 points, while the blue chip CSI300 Index ended 1.86 percent higher at 3,899.78 points.

Turnover on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges added up to 913.5 billion yuan (US$130.9 billion), expanding from 872.3 billion yuan in the previous session. Mainland markets saw a net influx of foreign capital reaching 10.56 billion yuan.

World
