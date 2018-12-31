The story appears on
Page A4
December 31, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cyberattack strikes US newspapers
A CYBERATTACK caused major printing and delivery disruptions on Saturday at the Los Angeles Times and other major US newspapers, including ones owned by Tribune Publishing Co such as the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun.
The cyberattack appeared to originate outside the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The attack led to distribution delays for the Saturday edition of The Times, Tribune, Sun and other newspapers that share a production platform in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Tribune Publishing said it first detected the malware on Friday.
The West Coast editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times were hit as they are also printed on the shared production platform.
Tribune Publishing spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said the virus hurt back-office systems used to publish and produce “newspapers across our properties.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.