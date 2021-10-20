DPRK test fires ballistic missile

Home » World

China said it is aware of reports of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s firing ballistic missile, and hoped that relevant parties will remain restrained and jointly promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said yesterday.

Noting the current situation on the peninsula has reached a key stage, Wang voiced the hope that relevant parties will bear in mind the larger picture while maintaining peace and stability.

He also called for adhering to the right direction of dialogue and consultation, following the “dual-track” approach, and taking phased and synchronized actions to promote the political solution of the Peninsula issue.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff yesterday said in a statement that the South Korean military detected one short-range ballistic missile, which the DPRK launched at about 10:17am local time from the eastern coast of Sinpo, South Hamgyong province in eastern DPRK.

The JCS noted that the missile was estimated to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, saying the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were analyzing further details on the missile.

If confirmed it would mark the first submarine-launched ballistic missile test launch by the DPRK in about two years. In October 2019, the DPRK said it succeeded in test-firing a new type of SLBM, known as Pukguksong-3.