June 10, 2019

Danube body found

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2019 | Print Edition

Hungarian police say the body of another South Korean tourist has been recovered following the May 29 accident in which a sightseeing boat sank after colliding with a cruise ship on the Danube River, raising the confirmed death toll to 20. Police said the body of the woman was found at the town of Szazhalombatta, about 29 kilometers downstream from the scene of the collision in Budapest, near the Hungarian Parliament building. Only seven people, all South Koreans, were rescued.

World
