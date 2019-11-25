Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

November 25, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Dead K-pop star spoke of bullying

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 November 25, 2019 | Print Edition

A former member of South Korea’s top K-pop girl group was found dead yesterday, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported citing police.

The body of Koo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in the southern Seoul, Yonhap said.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Koo, better known as Hara in other parts of Asia, had spoken out against cyberbullying.

In June, a month after she was found unconscious at her home and hospitalised, she said it was difficult to overcome depression and pleaded for the positive comment on social media.

She debuted with the five-member Kara in 2008. It was one of the early girl groups that helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿