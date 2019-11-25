The story appears on
November 25, 2019
Dead K-pop star spoke of bullying
A former member of South Korea’s top K-pop girl group was found dead yesterday, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported citing police.
The body of Koo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in the southern Seoul, Yonhap said.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
Koo, better known as Hara in other parts of Asia, had spoken out against cyberbullying.
In June, a month after she was found unconscious at her home and hospitalised, she said it was difficult to overcome depression and pleaded for the positive comment on social media.
She debuted with the five-member Kara in 2008. It was one of the early girl groups that helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.
