Deadly quake rocks central Philippines

At least one person was killed and 43 injured when a 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the central Philippines yesterday, sending residents fleeing their homes and damaging buildings and roads.

The shallow quake struck southeast of Masbate Island in the Bicol region at 8:03am, the US Geological Survey said.

“There are a lot of damaged houses,” said Staff Sergeant Antonio Clemente in Cataingan, a town of about 50,000 people on the impoverished island several kilometers west of the epicenter in the Samar Sea.

“It was really strong.”

Local radio reporter Christopher Decamon said he saw emergency workers pull the body of a man from the rubble of a three-story house on the outskirts of Cataingan.

The man’s wife escaped unharmed.

“The earthquake was really strong,” Decammon said.

“Our people were broadcasting at the time but they just ran out of the building.”

Police confirmed the man’s death.

Sixteen people were also injured in the town.

In nearby Palanas, at least 27 people were injured after being hit by falling objects or when their motorbikes crashed as the ground moved in the town, Chris Adique, a municipal disaster officer, told DZBB radio.

None were in a critical condition. Search and rescue efforts were still under way in the region.

“These natural disasters are a part of our lives and we always recover,” said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

“People should not worry about getting relief assistance. They will be provided.”