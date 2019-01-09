Death and destruction as storms lash Europe

Home » World

DEADLY winter weather blasted Europe for yet another day yesterday, trapping hundreds of people in Alpine regions, whipping up high winds that caused flight delays and cancelations and raising the risks of more deadly avalanches in the mountains.

At least 12 people have been killed in weather-related accidents in Europe over the last week, most of them from avalanches.

In Norway, attempts to find the bodies of four skiers were again put on hold due to poor visibility and heavy snowfall. A 29-year Swedish woman and three Finns, aged 29, 32 and 36, were presumed dead after a 300-meter wide avalanche hit a valley near the northern city of Tromsoe last week.

In Austria, hundreds of residents were stuck in their homes due to blocked roads and some regions experienced power outages after snow-laden trees took down power lines.

Schools in some Austrian regions remained closed for a second day and homeowners were advised to remove snow from their roofs after several buildings collapsed. A 78-year-old man was severely injured when he fell of the roof of his home in Turrach while shoveling snow, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported.

On Monday night, 11 German hikers had to be rescued by mountaineers from a cabin near Salzburg, after having been snowed in without electricity and little food since Friday. Other people have also been killed by avalanches in Switzerland, Austria and Germany and authorities warned that continuing snowfall is increasing the already high risk of more avalanches.

In southern and eastern Germany, people were bracing for more snow, while in the northern coastal city of Hamburg, residents were preparing for a storm flood caused by a winter gales.

In the Netherlands, Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol Airport warned of delays and cancelations yesterday. Dutch carrier KLM canceled 159 flights to and from European destinations.

Low-lying northwestern coastal regions in the Netherlands were being hit by strong winds and wild seas, and local water authorities were checking dikes to make sure they were not damaged.

The Noorderzijlvest water authority said it was monitoring dikes because of debris floating after 281 shipping containers tumbled off a cargo ship in a storm last week. Many are still at sea and some have broken open.