Differences over DPRK cloud summit

Home » World

A CLOUD of uncertainty had loomed over the summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and visiting US President Donald Trump due to differing approaches to the recent missile launches of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, media reports said.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, Trump took a conciliatory tone regarding the DPRK firing projectiles earlier this month, stating that he did not see DPRK’s actions as violating UN Security Council resolutions.

“All I know is there have been no nuclear tests, there have been no ballistic missiles going out, there have been no long-range missiles going out,” Trump said, adding that he is in “no rush” to strike a deal with the DPRK over its denuclearization.

Abe had relied on Trump, who has met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un twice over denuclearization, hoping the US president will help with the abduction issue of Japanese nationals, according to local media.

Japan protested against DPRK’s launches of short-range ballistic missiles on May 9 for its violation of UN Security Council resolutions, while Trump downplayed their significance.

Trump said on Sunday on Twitter that the DPRK fired off “some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me.”

The remarks contradicted his security adviser John Bolton who said that the launch of missiles violated UN Security Council resolutions. Asked if he was not bothered at all about the missiles, Trump said, “No, I am not. I am personally not.”