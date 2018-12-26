Advanced Search

December 26, 2018

Diplomatic consensus on Afghan changes

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 December 26, 2018 | Print Edition

TOP Chinese and Pakistani diplomats have discussed “new changes” to the situation in Afghanistan.

This is after the United States revealed plans to withdraw about half of its 14,000 troops in Afghanistan.

US officials have said President Donald Trump has issued verbal orders to plan for a drawdown of close to 7,000 US troops.

The White House and the Pentagon have not yet commented publicly.

Meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a “deep discussion about new changes to the situation in Afghanistan and reached a broad consensus,” China’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Both sides believe that military means cannot resolve the Afghanistan issue, and promoting political reconciliation is the only realistic way,” the ministry said.

“The two sides welcome the various efforts made by all parties and are willing to maintain close communication and strategic coordination.”

There was no direct mention of the planned US troop drawdown.

Pakistan welcomed the decision to slash US troop numbers calling it “a step toward peace.”

Earlier this month, officials from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China met in the Afghan capital Kabul to discuss trade, development and regional security issues.

World
