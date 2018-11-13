Drill resumption flayed

Home » World

SOUTH Korea’s resumption of small-scale military drills with the United States violated a recent deal aimed at lowering tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s state media said yesterday.

About 500 US and South Korean marines began drills last week that were among joint exercises indefinitely suspended in June.

The Korean Marine Exchange Program violated a September 19 agreement signed by the DPRK and South Korea that called for a halt to “all hostile acts,” said the Rodong Sinmun, DPRK’s official party newspaper.

A spokesman for South Korea’s defense ministry rejected the DPRK’s criticism.