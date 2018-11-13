The story appears on
Page A8
November 13, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Drill resumption flayed
SOUTH Korea’s resumption of small-scale military drills with the United States violated a recent deal aimed at lowering tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s state media said yesterday.
About 500 US and South Korean marines began drills last week that were among joint exercises indefinitely suspended in June.
The Korean Marine Exchange Program violated a September 19 agreement signed by the DPRK and South Korea that called for a halt to “all hostile acts,” said the Rodong Sinmun, DPRK’s official party newspaper.
A spokesman for South Korea’s defense ministry rejected the DPRK’s criticism.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.