Dubai backs proposal to postpone Expo

ORGANIZERS of Expo 2020 Dubai yesterday backed a proposal to postpone the event for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after a meeting between officials from the United Arab Emirates and foreign countries participating in the nearly six-month-long event that was due to begin in October.

The ultimate decision over the event will be made in June by Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions, which had awarded the fair to this skyscraper-studded city in 2014. That helped boost Dubai’s crucial real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists in this city-state that is home to the world’s busiest airport for international travel.

Now, the pandemic has grounded flights by Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates, jeopardized global tourism and caused further panic in a real-estate market already down by a third since the 2014 announcement.

Reem al-Hashimy, the director-general of Expo 2020, said in a statement that participants had been “significantly impacted” by the virus.

“The UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai have listened,” al-Hashimy said in the statement. “In the spirit of solidarity and unity, we supported the proposal to explore a one-year postponement.”

The statement also quoted Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, the secretary-general of the Bureau International des Expositions, as saying the recommendation was “welcome” under the circumstances.

“The UAE’s decision to support a one year postponement demonstrates pragmatism, openness, and commitment to delivering an Expo that lives up to our shared ambition,” he said.

Confirmed cases worldwide now number 725,000, with 34,000 death. Already, the Tokyo Olympics and other major world events have been postponed over the virus. While two-thirds of the bureau’s members must approve a delay, it likely will be granted.

An estimated 11 million overseas visitors were expected to attend the showpiece of culture, business and technology featuring pavilions from 192 countries.

The project has been huge in Dubai. Already, construction costs around the event are estimated at US$7 billion. Dubai-based Arqaam Capital last year forecast an economic benefit from Expo of up to US$9 billion in incremental tourist spending.

The UAE has announced 611 cases of coronavirus, and five deaths. It has enforced extensive lockdown measures including an ongoing nighttime curfew.