EU leaders set to grant delay but want a deal

European Union leaders have said they are likely to grant Britain a short delay in its departure from the bloc if the UK government can win parliamentary support next week for its EU divorce deal.

EU leaders arriving for a summit in Brussels said they wanted to help British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has asked to postpone Brexit, due on March 29, until June 30 because of Britain’s political impasse.

But French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned that it was the British Parliament’s responsibility to make sure Britain does not crash out of the bloc without a Brexit deal.

“In case of a no vote (in Parliament) ... it will guide everybody to a no deal for sure,” Macron said, speaking in English.

May has called on lawmakers to back her agreement and refused to rule out a no-deal exit if they did not.

“What matters is that we recognize that Brexit is the decision of the British people. We need to deliver on that,” May said. “I sincerely hope that will be with a negotiated deal.”

Lithuania’s President Dalia Grybauskaite said it was likely “we will grant” an extension but its timing was under discussion.

She said the key problem was the May 23-26 European Union elections to the European Parliament.

UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was “looking for alternatives and building a majority in Parliament that can agree on a future constructive economic relationship with the European Union.”